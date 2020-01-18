Legal
Ex-Bhushan Power CMD Sanjay Singal's Rs 204 crore worth assets attached by ED
Updated : January 18, 2020 05:52 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate had on Friday filed a charge sheet against Singal and others before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in New Delhi.
The charge sheet or the prosecution complaint named 24 people and the company as accused, and the court had issued a production warrant against Singal for January 21.
