Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • legal>
    • Enforcement Directorate conducts searches against Videocon Group, promoters

    Enforcement Directorate conducts searches against Videocon Group, promoters

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The case against the Kochhars, Dhoot and their business entities is linked to the alleged "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of Companies".

    Enforcement Directorate conducts searches against Videocon Group, promoters
    The ED conducted searches against the promoters of the Videocon group in Mumbai on Friday in connection with its probe against the business house linked to some overseas businesses, official sources said. They said the searches were being conducted at multiple premises.
    Further details about the latest action were not available immediately. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating Videocon group chairman Venugopal Dhoot, former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, and her husband Deepak Kochhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the last few years and has also filed a chargesheet against them.
    The case against the Kochhars, Dhoot and their business entities is linked to the alleged "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of Companies".
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Expect IT services spend to be around 4% over next 5 years: IDC India

    Next Article

    Ban on Mastercard and new draft e-commerce rules send wrong message to investors: USISPF

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,005.00 -34.75 -3.34
    Eicher Motors2,617.25 -50.25 -1.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,745.70 -213.25 -1.65
    Adani Ports687.60 -11.50 -1.64
    Infosys1,555.45 -25.35 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,004.90 -35.10 -3.38
    Infosys1,555.00 -25.30 -1.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,754.00 -201.65 -1.56
    ICICI Bank660.25 -7.05 -1.06
    NTPC119.10 -1.25 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,005.00 -34.75 -3.34
    Eicher Motors2,617.25 -50.25 -1.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,745.70 -213.25 -1.65
    Adani Ports687.60 -11.50 -1.64
    Infosys1,555.45 -25.35 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,004.90 -35.10 -3.38
    Infosys1,555.00 -25.30 -1.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,754.00 -201.65 -1.56
    ICICI Bank660.25 -7.05 -1.06
    NTPC119.10 -1.25 -1.04

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56000.02250.03
    Euro-Rupee88.11000.06300.07
    Pound-Rupee102.8590-0.2150-0.21
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6768-0.0017-0.24
    View More