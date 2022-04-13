The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached properties belonging to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

According to the FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency, the properties of Malik, his family members, financial services company Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd., and Malik Infrastructure have been attached (NIA).

In February, the ED detained Nawab Malik in connection with a property deal allegedly tied to mobster Dawood Ibrahim. In addition, Malik has filed an appeal against the Bombay High Court's decision to reject his interim bid for immediate release in this matter. The Supreme Court agreed to hear his appeal on Wednesday.

The ED previously revealed that the investigation into Mrs Munira Plumber's case disclosed that her prime property had been usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt., a company owned by Malik's family members and controlled by him, with active involvement of D-Company members including Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar.

The property is worth Rs 300 crore on the open market, but Malik has claimed in court that he purchased it in a legitimate transaction three decades ago and has accused Plumber of changing her mind about the transaction.

Goawala Compound and one business unit in Kurla West, three flats in Kurla West, and 147.794 acres of agricultural land are among the properties attached by the ED.