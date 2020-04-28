Aviation Embraer takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as Brazil eyes China tie-up Updated : April 28, 2020 07:52 AM IST Embraer maintains a close relationship with the Brazilian government, which kept veto power over strategic decisions at the company following its privatization. The deal's sudden collapse was triggered by a midnight deadline that Boeing refused to extend on Saturday, and drew an irate response from Embraer. Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao, a retired army general, called the turn of events a "blessing in disguise." First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365