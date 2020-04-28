  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Global shares jump on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further
Oil prices fall as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high
Rupee rises 41 paise to 76.05 against US dollar
Home Legal
Aviation

Embraer takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as Brazil eyes China tie-up

Updated : April 28, 2020 07:52 AM IST

Embraer maintains a close relationship with the Brazilian government, which kept veto power over strategic decisions at the company following its privatization.
The deal's sudden collapse was triggered by a midnight deadline that Boeing refused to extend on Saturday, and drew an irate response from Embraer.
Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao, a retired army general, called the turn of events a "blessing in disguise."
Embraer takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as Brazil eyes China tie-up

You May Also Like

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement