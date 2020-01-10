Business
ED to issue fresh summons to Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah in Rs 2,000 crore forex scam
Updated : January 10, 2020 03:43 PM IST
The ED had summoned Shah for questioning on January 9. But, he did not turn up for the questioning.
The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange involving Capstone Forex Private Limited, a Mira-Bhayander based firm.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more