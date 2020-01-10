#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally
Oil prices slip further as falling over 4% in last two sessions
Rupee likely to extend losing streak in 2020
Home Legal
Business

ED to issue fresh summons to Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah in Rs 2,000 crore forex scam

Updated : January 10, 2020 03:43 PM IST

The ED had summoned Shah for questioning on January 9. But, he did not turn up for the questioning.
The case pertains to violation of foreign exchange involving Capstone Forex Private Limited, a Mira-Bhayander based firm.
ED to issue fresh summons to Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah in Rs 2,000 crore forex scam
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Australian bushfires: Shane Warne cap auctioned for AUD 1 million

Australian bushfires: Shane Warne cap auctioned for AUD 1 million

What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

Looking for a multibagger? This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,00,000 in 10 years

Looking for a multibagger? This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,00,000 in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV