ED to auction Nirav Modi's assets on Thursday: Paintings, luxury cars, watches, handbags on the block

Updated : February 25, 2020 04:31 PM IST

The first auction shall be conducted by Saffronart as the Spring Live Auction in Mumbai on Thursday (February 27), followed by the Spring Online Auction on (March 3-4).
A Rolls-Royce Ghost with advanced features, technology and comforts will also be on the auction (live) estimated at Rs.75-95 lakh, besides a 2010 Porsche Panamera for between Rs 10-15 lakh (online).
The auctions will feature several top brands of handbags like Birkin and Kelly from Hermes, in the range of Rs 3-6 lakh.
