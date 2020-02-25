Legal ED to auction Nirav Modi's assets on Thursday: Paintings, luxury cars, watches, handbags on the block Updated : February 25, 2020 04:31 PM IST The first auction shall be conducted by Saffronart as the Spring Live Auction in Mumbai on Thursday (February 27), followed by the Spring Online Auction on (March 3-4). A Rolls-Royce Ghost with advanced features, technology and comforts will also be on the auction (live) estimated at Rs.75-95 lakh, besides a 2010 Porsche Panamera for between Rs 10-15 lakh (online). The auctions will feature several top brands of handbags like Birkin and Kelly from Hermes, in the range of Rs 3-6 lakh.