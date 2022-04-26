Sleuths begin raids across four states looking for docs in India's biggest loan fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple premises of ABG Shipyard on Tuesday in connection with an over Rs 22,000 crore bank fraud case.

Raids are being conducted at around 30 premises linked to the company in Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune.

ED recently questioned Rishi Agarwal, former Chairperson of ABG Shipyard, and also recorded statements of top officials of the State Bank of India (SBI) and other lender banks in the case.

“After recording statements of SBI officials and other concerned bankers, we are conducting raids to recover more documents regarding the alleged fraud,” ED sources told CNBC-TV18. The federal agency is searching the places to recover documents and cross-check with the statement of the accused and witness bankers, they said.

In February this year, ED registered a criminal case of money laundering against ABG Shipyard Ltd, its former promoters along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 22,842 crore. The ED case has been filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the investigators studied the CBI complaint and the forensic audit report, according to reports.

The action came days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in the country's biggest alleged bank loan fraud case.

The two agencies have since been questioning officials of the banks involved in the case. CBI has so far quizzed officials of ICICI Bank and those of public sector banks including SBI, PNB, BOB, BOI -- that provided loans to ABG Shipyard, being part of the consortium of 28 banks.