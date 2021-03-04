  • SENSEX
ED files money laundering case against Franklin Templeton, its senior officials

Updated : March 04, 2021 09:01 AM IST

The official said the agency registered the case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chennai Police.
A forensic audit of Franklin Templeton had shown that its officials sold their investments in mutual fund schemes just before their closure.
