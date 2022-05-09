Cross
  • ED denies allegation by Xiaomi India, terms it "baseless and untrue"

ED denies allegation by Xiaomi India, terms it "baseless and untrue"

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mini

Terming the allegations by Xiaomi India baseless, ED said that statements given by the officials during the investigation were deposed by them based on documents and information provided by Xiaomi. The company, on the other hand, has denied any wrongdoing.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has denied the allegations of Xiaomi India that its officials had recorded the statements of the company officials under coercion.
The ED, in a tweet, also refuted the claims of the phone maker that ED sleuths had threatened employees and their families with violence and termed it as “baseless” and “untrue.”
It was responding to certain reports that said Xiaomi alleged in a filing before the Karnataka High Court.
"ED denies allegations made by Xiaomi India that statements of its officials were taken under coercion as untrue and baseless," it said in a tweet.
The agency said the statements of Xiaomi employees were recorded on the basis of documents and information provided by the company during the course of its investigation.. "Their statements corroborate with the written replies submitted to ED and the material on record," it said.
Xiaomi is accused by the ED of violating Section 4 of the FEMA Act by transferring money in the name of 'Technology Royalty' to three companies outside India--two in the US and one in China.
ED had claimed Xiaomi India had not obtained any service from these three foreign companies. and seized Rs 5551.27 crore in the bank accounts of the company. The agency also initiated action for alleged illegal remittances made by the company in February 2022.
However, Xiaomi got a breather after the Karnataka HC stayed ED’s April 29.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
