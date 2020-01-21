Legal
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 100 crore of Fairdeal Supplies and directors in fraud case
Updated : January 21, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Fairdeal Supplies is a supplier of coke, coal and iron ore.
A charge-sheet was filed by CBI before a special court in Kolkata against the company and its directors for defrauding UCO Bank, Kolkata, to the tune of Rs 231 crore.
