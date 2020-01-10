ED attaches assets of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in Videocon case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached the assets and properties belonging to former ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Videocon loan case.

Total assets worth Rs 78 crore in book value have been attached, said people familiar with the matter. This includes a flat that belongs to Kochhar in Mumbai and some properties of the company of her husband.

Authorities have charged Kochhar directing ICICI Bank to sanction “high value” loans to Videocon Industries, violating the lender’s lending policies, in exchange for an investment by the consumer electronics company’s owner in a business headed by Kochhar’s husband. The ED action is the first significant action by the authorities in the case.