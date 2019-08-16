Dushyant Dave says Adani Group cases listed inappropriately, writes letter to CJI
Updated : August 16, 2019 08:41 PM IST
Adani group matter 'was listed before SC vacation bench without any orders to that effect, without any urgency'.
Two judgments will lead to benefits of "thousands of crores" flowing to Adani, says Dave.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more