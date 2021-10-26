Drugs case: No bail for Aryan Khan; Bombay HC adjourns hearing till Wednesday

Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on bail application of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, till Wednesday.

Aryan Khan's lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde argued that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has no evidence against Aryan Khan, and he was wrongly arrested and has been kept in jail for over 20 days.

Rohatgi told the court that his client was not a customer and had been invited on the cruise as a special guest.

Earlier in the day, the NCB told the court that the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking

The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in the cruise drugs seizure case.