Healthcare

Doctors, healthcare workers are warriors, have to be protected, SC tells Centre

Updated : April 08, 2020 02:37 PM IST

The apex court suggested that the government should create a mechanism to solicit suggestions from people about how to go ahead on the issues related to COVID-19, including on providing treatment, the regulatory mechanism for people working from home and also on lockdown.
One of the petitions has highlighted the urgent need to provide WHO-graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country.
