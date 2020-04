The Delhi High Court has sought Centre's stand over a plea seeking court's direction restraining the police officials from picking or arresting the Delhi riots-2020 victims/persons protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on the pretext of investigation and sending them to jail in riots related cases during lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

While issuing notice on the plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, the court said, "all the individuals named in the petition, who are stated to have been arrested thus far, are at liberty to institute appropriate proceedings, in accordance with law, including seeking regular bail, before the Courts of competent jurisdiction, in the meantime.