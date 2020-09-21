  • SENSEX
Delhi riots: Court dismisses ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid's plea seeking to meet family

Updated : September 21, 2020 02:49 PM IST

The application sought permission for the accused to meet his family on at least two days for a period of 30 minutes each day.
Counsel for the accused is meeting the accused every day during the remand in terms of the order dated September 14.
