Legal Delhi riots: Court dismisses ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid's plea seeking to meet family Updated : September 21, 2020 02:49 PM IST The application sought permission for the accused to meet his family on at least two days for a period of 30 minutes each day. Counsel for the accused is meeting the accused every day during the remand in terms of the order dated September 14.