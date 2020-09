The Delhi Police has issued more than three lakh challans between June 15 and September 23 for violation of COVID-19 norms in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. A total of 3,54,944 challans were issued from June 15 till Wednesday, they said.

According to police, 1,837 challans were issued for mask violation on Wednesday till 4 pm. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain the spread of COVID-19.