Observing that essence of democracy is to allow liberty to creative artists, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by lawyers which sought to stall/ban online streaming of Vir Das led, dark-comedy series “Hasmukh” on Netflix.

The plea by Ashutosh Dubey, an advocate, had argued that an episode of the series contained derogatory remarks about the entire legal profession.

The dialogue that sparked outraged was featured in Episode 4 of the first season of the show. In this scene, Vir Das says, “Aisa pehla shehar dekha hai humne jahan chor bhi bade ameer hote hain. Lekin yahan unka naam chor nahin ‘vakeel’ hota hai. Aapke vakeel sabse bade kamine aur chor hote hain. Ye kanoon ke thekedaar jo kabhi nahin honge giraftaar, kyunki ye kalam ke saath karte hain balatkaar. Are bhaiya, log kehte hain ki kanoon andha hota hai, main kehta hoon kanoon ganda hota hai, kyunki har vakeel ke haath mein chota sa itna danda hota hai”

In English, this translates to, "This is the first city I have seen where even the thieves are rich. But out here, they’re called lawyers. Your lawyers are the biggest scoundrels and thieves. These so-called upholders of law will never be brought to justice because they rape you with their pen. People say the law is blind. But I say the law is dirty because every lawyer carries a little stick in his hand.”

The petition in the HC had argued that such a dialogue brought the profession into disrepute and seeks to attach a stigma in the public’s mind about lawyers.

The Delhi High Court, however, was far from convinced. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva noted in the judgment, exaggeration was a common tool among stand-up comedians to induce satire and comedy. The HC judgment advises that jokes are not statements of truths, are not to be taken seriously, but with a pinch of salt.

The judgment also records that satire is a work of art and that by definition it is witty, ironic, and exaggerated.