Delhi HC rejects plea against govt order on Covid-19 beds

While disposing a petition that sought quashing of the Delhi government order on reserving 20 percent beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients, the Delhi High Court, here on Wednesday, asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to consider the plea as a representation.

It was stated by the Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

The petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal, sought quashing of the Delhi government order saying it would turn these hospitals into "super spreader" of the disease.

The Delhi government on May 24 had asked private hospitals and nursing homes to reserve their 20 percent beds for coronavirus patients.

Dr Anshuman Kumar, a senior cancer surgeon, in the petition said in the normal situation hospitals followed the patient-centric care model, but during a pandemic that needed to be turned into the community-focused care.

Stating that when immunity of patients admitted to the 117 private hospitals is already compromised due to their ailments, the petitioner said mixing of non-Covid patients with Covid-19 patients would worsen the situation.