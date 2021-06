The Delhi High Court on Friday slapped a cost of Rs 20 lakh on actress Juhi Chawla saying the plea against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country was filed to gain publicity. The court has rejected her plea saying the suit is "defective, not maintainable".

The court said the plea was filed to gain publicity was evident from Juhi Chawla sharing the video conference link for the hearing on her social media account. "Sharing of the VC link led to disruptions in the proceedings," the court said and asked the Delhi Police to identify those responsible for disruption and serve a show-cause notice on contempt on them.

The court said, "Juhi Chawla has abused, misused court proceedings, has wasted the court's time. She seems to have no personal knowledge of the issue. The suit is stuffed with scandalous, vexatious claims and is liable to be struck down. The application is misconceived, frivolous, and is not compliant with the Code of Civil Procedure."

The plea had sought direction from the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe for humans, animals, and every type of living organism, flora, and fauna.

The court had on June 3 said the plaintiffs, Chawla and social worker Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court. It had asked as to why as many as 33 parties have been added to the plaint and said it is not permitted under the law.