Delhi HC orders Snapdeal founders to appear before it on January 9: Report

Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have been summoned by the Delhi High Court to personally appear before it on January 9, in a contempt case where two sellers had allegedly listed counterfeit Hindustan Unilever products on the platform by flouting a court order, Economic Times reported.

The lawyers of Snapdeal’s had filed a plea seeking exemption from personal appearance for Bahl and Bansal on Tuesday and the court is expected to hear that on January 7, the report added quoting people aware of the development.