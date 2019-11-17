Delhi HC mentions another case facts in P Chidambaram bail order
Updated : November 17, 2019 08:50 PM IST
The facts of another case have found mention in the Delhi High Court order denying bail to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money-laundering case.
In his 41-page verdict on November 15, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the high court reproduced some paragraphs from a 2017 Supreme Court order rejecting bail to Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon in a money-laundering case.
Some lawyers, who are aware of the facts of Chidambaram's case, on the condition of anonymity, said certain paragraphs in the November 15 order of the high court are similar to those of high court's May 5, 2017 and Supreme Court's November 2017 orders on Tandon's bail.
