Delhi High Court has issued a notice on the plea filed by Delhi Medical Association (DMA) against Baba Ramdev seeking a reply from him on alleged comments against allopathic medical care.

Delhi Medical Association had filed a plea in the High Court restraining Baba Ramdev from disseminating false information about Patanjali's Coronil tablet as the second wave of COVID-19 is slowly stabilising in the country.

Justice C Harishankar, during the hearing, observed that Baba Ramdev's comments are covered under Freedom of Speech and Expression and said DMA should be busy finding remedies for the COVID-19 pandemic. Don't people have Freedom of Speech, he questioned, adding "it is a public opinion."

"If I feel that Homeopathy is fake, should homoeopathy practitioners file a suit against me?" he asked.

Defending his position, Advocate Rajiv Dutta representing Delhi Medical Association said Baba has a vast following and people are falling prey to the false claims he is making.