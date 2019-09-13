Delhi HC issues gag order against Subramanian Swamy, others over defamatory comments on Indiabulls

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a gag order against senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and others from publicly making any false and sensational allegations against Indiabulls Group and its promoters.

"Subramanian Swamy is restrained from publishing or uploading messages on web, social media with respect to allegations which are false, defamatory," High Court said.

Further, the court directed the social media platforms Facebook and Twitter to take down any pages/posts circulating incorrect and harmful remarks against Indiabulls Group and its promoters.

The court also issued summons to web portal PGurus, its CEO and cartoonists, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Rajya Sabha MP Swamy, and sought their responses on a suit by Indiabulls.

The suit claimed that the defendants are publishing articles/creating cartoons which are being shared on various platforms by others, thereby circulating incorrect, false, motivated information with respect to the plaintiff company. This, it said, was resulting in the company's shares declining drastically.

It referred to the alleged defamatory statements purportedly made by Swamy and disseminated by PGurus through social media. The court said the company has made out a prima facie case in its favour and in case no ad-interim injunction is granted, it would suffer an irreparable loss.

The court restrained the defendants from "publishing or disseminating/uploading in any manner on their website, messenger application, social media including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp or any other platform operated by them in respect of the allegations which are false, offending or defamatory" till the next date of hearing on December 17.