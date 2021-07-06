Delhi High Court pulls up Twitter after it admits non-compliance with IT rules

Microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday admitted to Delhi High Court it is not in compliance with the IT rules and has not appointed Grievance Officer, Compliance Officer, and Nodal Officer.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed microblogging platform Twitter to offer clarification on its compliance with IT rules and said it misled the court by failing to clarify the appointment of Grievance Officer was merely interim in nature.

"We admit that Compliance Officer, Nodal Officer, Grievance Officer have not been appointed, to that extent, we are in violation of IT rules, can't say we are compliant when we are not," Twitter told HC.

"We had appointed an interim Grievance Officer. But he resigned after three weeks, we didn't want to put his neck in this issue," it added.

We are in the process of appointing a Grievance Officer, it finally said, adding that Twitter must and will comply with the Indian IT rules, "subject to a reasonable time."

High Court said that it cannot take as long as it wants to appoint a Grievance Officer. It has been two weeks since the resignation of the interim grievance officer, the court said, "what is Twitter waiting for?"

"If Twitter thinks it can take as long as it wants, we can't permit that," the court added.

The government had notified the updated IT rules to all social media intermediaries on February 25, giving them three months to comply.

Twitter's attitude "cocks a snook at the digital sovereignty of this country," the government told the High Court on Tuesday. It shouldn't be made out that the government is "some kind of big brother," it added.

The court observed that the Centre is free to take any action against the social media intermediary, We have "made it clear that if they want to work in India, they have to follow the law," the court added.

The court directed Twitter to give clarity on the compliance with IT rules and appoint Grievance, Compliance, Nodal Officers. The case is adjunct until July 8.