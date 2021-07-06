Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • legal>
    • Delhi High Court pulls up Twitter after it admits non-compliance with IT rules

    Delhi High Court pulls up Twitter after it admits non-compliance with IT rules

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Delhi High Court directed Twitter to give clarity on the compliance with IT rules and appoint Grievance, Compliance, Nodal Officers. The case is adjunct until July 8.

    Microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday admitted to Delhi High Court it is not in compliance with the IT rules and has not appointed Grievance Officer, Compliance Officer, and Nodal Officer.
    Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed microblogging platform Twitter to offer clarification on its compliance with IT rules and said it misled the court by failing to clarify the appointment of Grievance Officer was merely interim in nature.
    "We admit that Compliance Officer, Nodal Officer, Grievance Officer have not been appointed, to that extent, we are in violation of IT rules, can't say we are compliant when we are not," Twitter told HC.
    "We had appointed an interim Grievance Officer. But he resigned after three weeks, we didn't want to put his neck in this issue," it added.
    Also Read: Twitter exploring Instagram-like 'close friends,' more features; details here
    We are in the process of appointing a Grievance Officer, it finally said, adding that Twitter must and will comply with the Indian IT rules, "subject to a reasonable time."
    High Court said that it cannot take as long as it wants to appoint a Grievance Officer. It has been two weeks since the resignation of the interim grievance officer, the court said, "what is Twitter waiting for?"
    "If Twitter thinks it can take as long as it wants, we can't permit that," the court added.
    The government had notified the updated IT rules to all social media intermediaries on February 25, giving them three months to comply.
    Twitter's attitude "cocks a snook at the digital sovereignty of this country," the government told the High Court on Tuesday. It shouldn't be made out that the government is "some kind of big brother," it added.
    The court observed that the Centre is free to take any action against the social media intermediary, We have "made it clear that if they want to work in India, they have to follow the law," the court added.
    The court directed Twitter to give clarity on the compliance with IT rules and appoint Grievance, Compliance, Nodal Officers. The case is adjunct until July 8.
    Also Read: Twitter loses immunity over user-generated content in India
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,938.00 218.15 3.25
    Shree Cements27,800.00 812.40 3.01
    HDFC Bank1,530.60 35.15 2.35
    Bajaj Finance6,202.95 130.25 2.14
    SBI Life Insura1,024.05 14.20 1.41
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,932.90 214.20 3.19
    HDFC Bank1,531.15 36.15 2.42
    Bajaj Finance6,208.00 136.15 2.24
    Bajaj Finserv12,087.50 162.85 1.37
    Kotak Mahindra1,753.00 21.40 1.24
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors316.50 -29.60 -8.55
    Gland3,380.00 -108.50 -3.11
    Tech Mahindra1,049.70 -24.95 -2.32
    Coal India147.40 -2.50 -1.67
    TCS3,270.00 -51.00 -1.54
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,049.80 -25.00 -2.33
    TCS3,269.95 -51.60 -1.55
    M&M782.15 -9.50 -1.20
    Infosys1,561.40 -17.70 -1.12
    Sun Pharma673.00 -7.45 -1.09

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.55000.25000.34
    Euro-Rupee88.25200.13900.16
    Pound-Rupee103.20700.35500.35
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67280.00330.49
    View More