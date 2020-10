The Delhi High Court has sought the Eduction Ministry's reply on a father's plea seeking direction to the authorities to conduct JEE (Advanced) 2020 exam afresh for his son, who was allegedly harassed at the centre for not bringing passport size photograph and transparent pen. The father claimed that there was no such condition to bring a photograph and his son was hounded for 45 minutes and allowed to enter the examination centre thereafter, leading to a panick situation for him.

Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the ministry and Organising Chairman of JEE (Advanced) 2020 for their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on October 7. Petitioner Pawan Kumar Singh also sought stay on the declaration of results till the pendency of the plea, saying grave prejudice would be caused to him.

The court, in its October 1 order, said that at this stage, it is not possible to withhold the result of JEE (Advanced) 2020 where thousands of students have appeared. It sought replies of the authorities on the stay application.

The JEE (Advanced) results were declared on Monday morning. Advocates Mukesh Mohan Goyal and Sachin Upadhyay, appearing for Singh, said his son, who is a brilliant student, scored AIR 30 rank in JEE-MAIN 2020 and also appeared in FIITJEE AITS examinations and scored 2, 2 and 5 ranks. The grievance of the petitioner is that at the centre, his son was illegally harassed for not bringing a passport size photograph and was not allowed to enter the examination centre, even though there was no such condition to bring a photograph.

The plea claimed that the student, who was allowed to enter the examination centre after 45 minutes, was again sent out for not bringing a transparent pen. This was neither necessary nor a stated condition. On the contrary, the pen was to be provided by the centre, it said.