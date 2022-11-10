Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma's Sarath Reddy, Pernod Ricard's Benoy Babu

By Abhimanyu Sharma

Aurobindo Pharma's whole-time director P Sarath Chandra Reddy and multinational alcohol beverage company Pernod Ricard's Benoy Babu have been arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, ED source say

The Enforcement Directorate arrested pharmaceutical firm Aurobindo Pharma's whole-time director, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, and multinational alcohol beverage company Pernod Ricard's General Manager-International Brands Benoy Babu on Thursday, sources told CNBC-TV18. Following raids at the duo's premises in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the agency's sources said the ED arrested them on money laundering charges, i.e. under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per BSE, P Sarath Chandra Reddy is the Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma.

Earlier in October, ED raided at least 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, in connection with the national capital's liquor excise policy case, while over 100 searches have already been conducted so far. The excise policy came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

In October, the CBI questioned Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

The ED also arrested Abhishek Boinpally , who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India, on October 10. This was the second arrest in the excise scam case after businessman and Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Nair.

Meanwhile, a close aide of Delhi CM Sisodia will turn an approver in the excise policy case, the CBI informed a special court on November 7, a development which may be seen as a setback for the AAP leader ahead of Gujarat elections.

Special Judge M K Nagpal posted the matter to November 14 for arguments on the petition moved by the CBI and Dinesh Arora, a close aide of Sisodia, and decide whether to grant him pardon and allow him to turn an approver in the case.

According to the CBI FIR, Arora has been accused by the CBI of receiving a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a liquor manufacturer on behalf of Sisodia.