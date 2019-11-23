Finance
Delhi court stays movie on life of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar
Updated : November 23, 2019 07:56 PM IST
The court issued a notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.
In the complaint, Kochhar said that she has "never been approached for obtaining her consent to use her name and make a film on her life, by the defendants".
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more