Delhi court stays movie on life of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

Updated : November 23, 2019 07:56 PM IST

The court issued a notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.
In the complaint, Kochhar said that she has "never been approached for obtaining her consent to use her name and make a film on her life, by the defendants".
