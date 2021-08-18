Delhi Court discharges Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case

A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel in the national capital. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel dropped charges of “abetment to suicide”, “cruelty by husband” against Tharoor.

The Congress MP said, "A significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped me after tragic passing of Sunanda. The fact that justice has been done will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace."

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor , told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time. Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.