A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in former minister MJ Akbar's criminal defamation complaint on her allegations of sexual harassment against him. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said the case of the complainant has not been proved. The court recorded that Ramani's disclosure was in the interest of anti-sexual harassment at the workplace.

The court added, "Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence. Right of reputation cannot be protected at the cost of the right to dignity." The court observed that "Akbar was not a man of stellar reputation" which he claimed to be tarnished by Ramani.

The court observed the social stigma attached with the allegations. It said the society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on its victims. "Even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser," said the court.

The court said it is shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them. The glass ceiling will not prevent Indian women as a roadblock in advancement in the society of equal opportunities, it said. Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago. He resigned as a Union minister on October 17, 2018. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

Ramani claimed that in December 1993, Akbar had sexually harassed her when she was called to The Oberoi, Mumbai, for a job interview. The court said, "Woman has right to put her grievance even after decades." The court also noted the absence of Vishakha guidelines at the relevant time.