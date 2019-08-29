Delhi Court acquits former coal secretary HC Gupta in coal scam case
Updated : August 29, 2019 11:21 PM IST
The case pertained to the alleged irregularities in allocation of a coal block to the firm.
The company was allotted Brahmapuri coal block in Chhattisgarh on the recommendation by the Screening Committee for its proposed Sponge Iron End-Use Project in Durg district.
