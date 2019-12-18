TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Business

Cyrus Mistry's Counsel Aryama Sundaram on NCLAT ruling and the future course of action

Updated : December 18, 2019 08:23 PM IST

Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons chairman in November 2016.
The aim is not to rewrite anything which has happened in the past, says counsel.
Cyrus Mistry's Counsel Aryama Sundaram on NCLAT ruling and the future course of action
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From March 2020, 28% uniform tax rate for lottery; relaxes penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017

From March 2020, 28% uniform tax rate for lottery; relaxes penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to operate 1,500 daily flights

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to operate 1,500 daily flights

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV