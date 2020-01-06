#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Cyrus Mistry Reinstatement: NCLAT turns down RoC plea seeking amendment in Dec 18 order

Updated : January 06, 2020 11:48 AM IST

Saying that its December 18 order casts no aspersions on the RoC, the NCLAT has held that the plea is uncalled for.
The RoC had sought to amend the order as the judgment had held that it "helped" Tata Sons convert from a public firm to a private Company.
Cyrus Mistry Reinstatement: NCLAT turns down RoC plea seeking amendment in Dec 18 order
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Oil prices extend gains, up over 1% on rising Mideast tensions

Oil prices extend gains, up over 1% on rising Mideast tensions

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV