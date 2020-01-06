Cyrus Mistry Reinstatement: NCLAT turns down RoC plea seeking amendment in Dec 18 order

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has turned down a petition filed by Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking modifications in the court's December 18, 2019 judgment reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons.

Saying that its December 18 order casts no aspersions on the RoC, the NCLAT has held that the plea is uncalled for. The NCLAT had reserved the order on Friday.

The RoC had sought to amend the order as the judgment had held that it "helped" Tata Sons convert from a public firm to a private Company.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under which the RoC falls, had told the company law appellate court during a hearing on Friday that it did not commit any illegality in granting permission to convert Tata Sons — the holding company of the $110 billion salt-to-software conglomerate — into a private company.

During the proceedings on Friday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said it was only discharging its duty.

Director Prosecution, representing the MCA, informed the appellate tribunal that after amendment in 2015, there is no such requirement of any minimum prescribed share capital for the conversion of companies from the public to private ones.

"Nothing has been prescribed. There is no requirement. This has been done for ease of doing business," the MCA official had said.

"We are not making any aspersions against you. These are our findings. We are not saying anything malafide against you. Your apprehensions are unfounded," said the NCLAT, "You can't ask for a change for just seeking a change".

In its order passed on December 18, NCLAT termed the appointment of N Chandrasekaran, as "illegal" following the October 2016 sacking of Mistry as Tata Sons' executive chairman. It had also directed the RoC to reverse Tata Sons' status from a 'private company' to a 'public company'.

The appellate tribunal had also quashed the conversion of Tata Sons — the principal holding company and promoter of Tata firms — into a private company from a public one and had termed it as "illegal".

It had said the action taken by the RoC to allow the firm to become a private company was against the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and 'prejudicial' and 'oppressive' to the minority member (Mistry camp).