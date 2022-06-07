Cryptocurrency scam: How an ex-IPS officer and cyber expert duped fellow fraud investigators and got caught

A retired IPS officer and a cyber expert have come under the net for scamming fellow investigators of a team set up by Pune police to crack cryptocurrency or bitcoin fraud cases.

The two allegedly cheated investigators by fraudulently transferring money worth crores from digital wallets to their accounts.

The police in Pune have now filed a 4,000-page charge sheet in a court against former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravindra Patil and cyber specialist Pankaj Ghode in connection with the alleged multi-crore crypto fraud.

"We filed an over 4,400-page charge sheet against Patil and Ghode in a court on Monday," Shivajinagar cyber police station's inspector Ankush Chintaman told PTI.

The duo had been detained by Maharashtra police in March. The Pune police had roped in Patil and Ghode to look into two cryptocurrency cases that had been filed in 2018, as the digital currency was a technical issue.

According to the authorities, Patil transferred part of the bitcoins in his account during the investigation, and Ghode gave screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures.

Senior officials exposed both Patil and Ghode's roles during the probe. According to the authorities, the duo allegedly utilised data provided by the cops for technical study for their own benefits.

Ghode allegedly modified screenshots to show less money in crypto wallets and presented them to the police.

With inputs from PTI