COVID-19 vaccines: SC reserves judgment on PIL seeking clinical trial data; Centre, Bharat Biotech, SII allege propaganda, mischief

The Supreme Court has reserved orders on a public interest litigation (PIL) that is praying for entire clinical trial data and post vaccination data to be made public. This plea saw stiff opposition from not just the Central Govt but also the two leading vaccine manufacturers, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.

While the PIL cited public health in seeking access to data, the Centre warned that such "misconceived fears" and "motivated propaganda" could lead to vaccine hesitancy. Meanwhile, SII and Bharat Biotech claimed that the PIL was looking to cause "mischief".

The PIL has been moved in the SC by Jacob Puliyel. He is a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). The PIL has also sought for quashing of the order of various State Governments that have allegedly sought to made essential services subject to a vaccine certificate.

At the very outset, the petitioner clarified that he was not against the Government’s vaccination drive. The petitioner argued that he understood the need for a grant of Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to vaccines. He, however, also submitted that while the EUAs were needed, there was no logical case for NOT disclosing clinical trial data. He submitted that in the interest of public health, it was imperative to subject clinical data to public scrutiny.

He argued that clinical data is not available publicly, and not even under the RTI Act. The petitioner further pointed out that in a departure from healthy medical practices, adverse events have not been adequately reported and shared in the public domain.

PIL argues that the government must publish Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial data, post-vaccination data as per international medical norms. Further, the PIL seeks for DCGI to disclose reasoned order for granting EUA for Covid Vaccines. PIL also argues that post-vaccination data such as infections, hospitalisations, and deaths should be placed in the public domain.

Govt meanwhile cited national interest and argued that such "misconceived doubts and motivated propaganda" against vaccines may result in vaccine hesitancy.

The Govt assured that a statutory regime was in place for trial and approval of vaccines and that the regime has been complied with.

The Govt further submitted that vaccination trial data is in the public domain and that the plea has raised a false alarm and needs to be dismissed.

Meanwhile, echoing the government's arguments the vaccine manufacturers— SII and Bharat Biotech—batted against sharing entire clinical trial data. Instead, they argued that peer-reviewed publication in Lancet has already carried the vaccine trial data. They submitted that the petitioner has no locus to ask for such data and that the relevant information, as required under law, has already been shared with the regulator.