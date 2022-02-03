COVID-19: Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE 2022, says it will create 'uncertainity, chaos' among students

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam, 2022, (GATE 2022) in view of the third wave of COVID-19. The apex court said the postponement of the exam will create "chaos and uncertainty" among students.

The GATE is commencing from February 5. The plea filed by lawyer Pallav Mongia sought an interim stay on the GATE. It has been said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centres and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

The GATE is an examination that tests the understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters' Programme and Recruitment by some PSUs.

India added 1,72,433 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total tally to 4,18,03,318, while the active cases decreased to 15,33,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases constitute 3.67 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.14 percent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 87,682 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of recoveries rose to 3,97,70,414, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 percent.