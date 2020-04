The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the central government and sought its reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking payment of minimum wages to migrant labourers affected by lockdown.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by social activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj. It was argued before the SC by advocate Prashant Bhushan.

The PIL argues that it is the duty of the Central and State Govt's ensure payment of minimum wages to migrant workers. The PIL contended that the lockdown and the manner of implementation have to lead to discrimination between different citizens. The petition also urged that the government's inaction during this humanitarian crisis has violative the fundamental right to life, of migrant workers.

Other than payment of minimum wages, the petition also seeks activation of NAtional and State Advisory Committees of Experts to prepare national and state disaster management plans.

The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Govt, opposed the petition seeking relief. Referring to Prashant Bhushan, he argued that PIL shops must be closed down. The SG taunted that genuine public-spirited persons were helping on the ground. The SG argued that filing PILs while sitting in air-conditioned rooms does not help.