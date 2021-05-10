COVID-19: Plea seeking loan moratorium, temporary cease on NPA declaration by banks filed in SC
Updated : May 10, 2021 02:57:24 IST
The petition says the circular issued by RBI on May 6, 2021, for resolution plan 2.0, doesn't bring adequate relief to all in the present circumstances.
The petitioner has also pleaded for waiving off property taxes, penalties and fines during lockdown periods, interest free loan moratorium of two years and salaries to be paid via direct transfers.
Published : May 10, 2021 02:57 PM IST