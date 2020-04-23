  • SENSEX
COVID-19: Plea in SC challenges full payment to workers in lockdown

Updated : April 23, 2020 04:23 PM IST

The plea claims the orders passed by the MHA and the Maharashtra government is illegal, unconstitutional and violates Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.
The plea further urges during the pendency of the matter, the petitioner be allowed to pay only 50 percent of the salaries to its workers.
