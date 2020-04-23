Legal COVID-19: Plea in SC challenges full payment to workers in lockdown Updated : April 23, 2020 04:23 PM IST The plea claims the orders passed by the MHA and the Maharashtra government is illegal, unconstitutional and violates Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution. The plea further urges during the pendency of the matter, the petitioner be allowed to pay only 50 percent of the salaries to its workers. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365