Business COVID-19 crisis: Companies cutting salaries, firing staff during lockdown may be violating law Updated : April 16, 2020 09:41 AM IST In his speech on April 14 announcing extension of the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi urged companies to be kind to employees. Many corporates have already announced salary cuts, some have asked employees to leave, and others have asked their employees to go on furlough, the term for leave without pay. Aviation, media, hospitality, banking and financial services have been among the worst-hit sectors.