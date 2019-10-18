Court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Ratul Puri

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against industrialist Ratul Puri in connection with the MoserBaer bank fraud case.

The chargesheet filed before the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Sanjay Garg names businessman Ratul Puri and the firm MoserBaer.

After taking cognisance the voluminous paperwork presented in the case, the judge posted the matter for scrutiny of documents on November 25.

During the course of hearing, the court also extended Puri's judicial custody till the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, as Puri had filed an application before the court seeking permission to carry the documents to the jail and bring them along when they are produced before the court, the court allowed the request.