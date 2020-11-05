Legal Court rejects police's plea for Arnab's custody, sends him in judicial remand Updated : November 05, 2020 08:04 AM IST After the court remanded Goswami in judicial custody, his lawyers Aabad Ponda and Gaurav Parkar filed an application seeking bail. Besides Goswami, the other two arrested accused in the case are Feroze Mohammed Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.