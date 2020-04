Even as the government looks to scale up COVID-19 testing, the Supreme Court has suggested it consider reimbursing people the cost of the tests. The Supreme Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation challenging a recent government order capping the cost of COVID-19 at Rs 4,500.

On March 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued an order directing that the maximum cost of the test should not exceed Rs. 4,500, and warned of legal action if the limit was exceeded.

The PIL had argued that given the level of the outbreak, and given the need for testing, the government should provide free testing.

Further the petition had also pointed out that India was not conducting sufficient tests to effectively combat the virus. The PIL had also urged the SC to pass orders directing the government to increases the tests being conducted.

The SC warned the government orally that given the circumstances, private labs allowed to conduct tests should not charge exorbitantly.

The Supreme Court also suggested that the Centre consider reimbursement of costs borne by the people for undergoing the test. Interestingly, the March 21 order issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted, “ICMR encourages free or subsidized testing in this hour of national public health emergency.”

For now, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, clarified that he would seek instructions from the government on subsidy.

The Solicitor General submitted that the government had expanded testing capabilities in the country. He argued that over 118 labs have been approved to conduct tests, which collectively, have a capacity of 15,000 tests per day. The SG pointed out that over 47 private laboratory chains have been roped in.

The SG also conceded that the government is faced with a developing situation and could not comment on the exact number of tests that would be required. He also said that he could not provide clarity on how long the lockdown will continue.

