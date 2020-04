Amid a spate of PILs on Covid-19 outbreak, Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea on minimum wages for migrant labourers.

The PIL was mentioned by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was successful in convincing the apex court to consider the urgency of the matter. The SC will now hear the petition on the next day after it resumes hearing cases.

The PIL has been filed by social activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bharadwaj.

The PIL alleged the lockdown, under the Disaster Mangement Act (DMA), was discriminatory in nature. The PIL argues that the effects of the lockdown, over the same threat, was different for different sets of people.

In such unprecedented circumstances, the PIL argued that under the DMA makes it the responsibility of the central and state governments to prepare mechanisms to cushion the impact of disasters.

This responsibility, the PIL argued, included the task of taking measures to help direct and indirect victims of such natural disasters. The PIL suggested that the migrant labourers were indirect victims of the pandemic, and should be attended to by the government.

According to the PIL, in discharge of the its duties under the DMA, the Centre and the states are bound to ensure payment of minimal wages to all migrant labourers.

The PIL also alleged government inaction under DMA and the subsequent lockdown has led to a humanitarian crisis, where labourers are being forced to walk back to their villages. This, the PIL pleaded, is the violation of fundamental rights to life under Article 21.

The petitioners have also sought that the government should activate national and state advisory committees, arguing that these committees to be constituted to include experts in disaster management and public health.