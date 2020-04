In an unconventional twist to the proceedings in the Supreme Court of India, April 3 hearings included judges, lawyers and WhatsApp. Yes, you read that right!

To maintain social distancing norms due to the coronavirus lockdown, the SC in a circular on March 23 had decided to conduct hearings of urgent matters through its newly-launched video-conferencing facility.

How it works?

The circular had prescribed the use of the "Vidyo" app for video-conferencing between judges and lawyers.

Subsequently, a link for accessing the video-conferencing facility was shared with participating lawyers, who could use it to argue their cases.

As an alternative measure, the SC made a video-conferencing room available too within the SC premises for lawyers.

What went wrong on April 3?

Hearings were scheduled to begin at 11 am, however, due to technical issues all parties concerned could not join the video-conference, which delayed proceedings by at least 30 mins.

Lawyers were trying to remotely access the proceedings, constantly kept encountering errors. Even parties present in the conference room on the SC premises could not join the conference, despite repeated attempts by the technical staff to login.

WhatsApp to the rescue

Lawyers that attended hearings told CNBC-TV18 that they managed to connect with everyone via the WhatsApp video-call facility. Given the urgency of the proceedings it was thought fit by the judges and litigants to communicate using WhatsApp.

The Solicitor confirmed that the MTNL Multiprotocal Switching System was down, and work was on to rectify the issue, but as the proceedings were urgent it was decided to conduct the proceedings via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's Response

The messaging platform declined to comment on the matter.

The company is already facing proceedings in the SC, where the Centre has cited powers under IT Rules to direct the company to develop a mechanism to trace the origin of a message. The Centre has argued that such a mechanism is crucial for law enforcement agencies in combating issues such as terrorism, fake news, etc.