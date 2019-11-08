Contempt of court petition against Clovia, Myntra over patent infringement

Bengaluru-based Yashram Lifestyle Brands has filed a petition on contempt of court against lingerie retailer Clovia.com for continuing to manufacture products infringing on patents and against Myntra for selling the products on its platform.

Deepa Kumar, the founder of Yashram Brands, said she has created a sanitary undergarment under the product name “Period Panty” which is sold under the brand “Adira” and has received patents from Indian and US authorities.

On September 25, the City Civil Court (CCH 10), Bengaluru, passed an interim injunction order restricting Clovia and Myntra from manufacturing and selling the infringing products.

However, Kumar said both Clovia and Myntra wilfully disobeyed the injunction and continued to infringe the patent rights of Yashram Lifestyle Brands, following which on November 4, Yashram filed a petition against the two companies for contempt of the court's order.