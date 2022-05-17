Coal scam: Supreme Court tells ED to probe Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata, not in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in Kolkata instead of Delhi, in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

The ED case is based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore-rupee coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

A Bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the ED has to give at least 24 hours prior notice to Banerje before interrogation. The ED has to simultaneously issue a notice to the Commissioner of Police or Chief Secretary of Kolkata.

The apex court said it would not tolerate any kind of obstruction and interference by the state machinery if ED interrogates Banerjee and his wife in Kolkata.

The court also issued a notice to the ED on Banerjee's plea against the High Court order and sought a response within three weeks. The matter has been posted for hearing on July 19.

