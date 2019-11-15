#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Finance

CNBC-TV18 explains: The significance of the Essar Steel verdict by Supreme Court

Updated : November 15, 2019 03:07 PM IST

NCLT’s formula of equal distribution amongst the financial and operational creditors stands overruled
NCLT and NCLAT cannot interfere with the commercial decision of banks
Mandatory clause for resolving IBC cases within a 330-day deadline done away with
CNBC-TV18 explains: The significance of the Essar Steel verdict by Supreme Court
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV