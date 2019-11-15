CNBC-TV18 explains: The significance of the Essar Steel verdict by Supreme Court
Updated : November 15, 2019 03:07 PM IST
NCLT’s formula of equal distribution amongst the financial and operational creditors stands overruled
NCLT and NCLAT cannot interfere with the commercial decision of banks
Mandatory clause for resolving IBC cases within a 330-day deadline done away with
