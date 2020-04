With the Supreme Court hearing numerous PILs on the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent government response, CJI Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, in a conversation with journalists, conceded that disasters and pandemics of this scale are best left to the executive.

CJI Bobde said that in times of such grave crisis, it was important to have all organs of the state – parliament, executive, and judiciary – to act in harmony. He clarified that it was the executive’s prerogative to decide how – men, money, materials – were deployed, distributed and prioritized.

Justice Bobde assured that the executive, undoubtedly, should not endanger lives of citizens. He cautioned, that if the executive does put to risk, life and liberty, the courts would intervene.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to clarify certain steps being taken during the lockdown especially those that were red-flagged by certain sections. He noted that the SC had issued necessary directions to ensure that the Centre provides shelter, food and psychological counselling to those affected. He assured that the SC was doing everything it could during the crisis.