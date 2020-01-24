Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 24
Asian stocks steady as caution on China virus continues
Oil prices fall 2% as spectre of China virus threatens fuel demand
Rupee opens lower at 71.33 per US dollar
Home Legal
Economy

CJI S A Bobde calls for speedy resolution of tax disputes

Updated : January 24, 2020 08:25 PM IST

Pendency of appeal cases related to indirect taxes in the Supreme Court, High Court and CESTAT has reduced 61% to 1.05 lakh in almost two years.
With regard to direct taxes, as many as 3.41 lakh cases were pending before commissioner (appeals).
The Chief Justice said that while tax evasion is a social injustice to the fellow citizens, arbitrary or excessive tax also results in social injustice by a government.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Income-Tax Dept raids on Lalit Hotels led to Rs 1,000-crore black foreign assets, says CBDT

Income-Tax Dept raids on Lalit Hotels led to Rs 1,000-crore black foreign assets, says CBDT

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Budget alarm: Direct tax collection contracts 6.1% to Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV