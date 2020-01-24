CJI S A Bobde calls for speedy resolution of tax disputes
Updated : January 24, 2020 08:25 PM IST
Pendency of appeal cases related to indirect taxes in the Supreme Court, High Court and CESTAT has reduced 61% to 1.05 lakh in almost two years.
With regard to direct taxes, as many as 3.41 lakh cases were pending before commissioner (appeals).
The Chief Justice said that while tax evasion is a social injustice to the fellow citizens, arbitrary or excessive tax also results in social injustice by a government.
